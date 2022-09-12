Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 1,579 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 4.0% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 10,116 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $142.72. 581,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,714,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $355.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $191.49.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

