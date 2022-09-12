Harvest Management LLC Purchases 4,400 Shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Harvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics makes up about 1.3% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OCDX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 507.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ OCDX remained flat at $17.63 on Monday. 5,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,761.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.