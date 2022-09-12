Harvest Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 6.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 296,669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Personalis by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after acquiring an additional 149,222 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Personalis by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 922,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Personalis by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Personalis by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Personalis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSNL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Personalis to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Personalis Price Performance

Shares of PSNL stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.47. 12,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,873. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $159.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.64. Personalis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $23.04.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.06 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.55% and a negative net margin of 122.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Personalis Profile

(Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.