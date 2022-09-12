Harvest Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Harvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,852,000. Renewable Energy Group accounts for 4.2% of Harvest Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harvest Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Renewable Energy Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REGI. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,450,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,565,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,100,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 680,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after buying an additional 423,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group stock remained flat at $61.50 during midday trading on Monday. 1,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.13. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

