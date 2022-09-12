Harris Associates L P Sells 5,979,863 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Harris Associates L P decreased its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,956,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,979,863 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $18,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,097,000 after purchasing an additional 171,170 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,693,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,918 shares during the period. Finally, Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Qurate Retail by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,306,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on QRTEA. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Activity

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.09. 112,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,905,544. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.