Harris Associates L P Purchases 36,113 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Harris Associates L P grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,089,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,113 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 0.60% of PACCAR worth $184,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 8.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.0% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.23. 14,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,506. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Vertical Research lowered shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

