Harrell Investment Partners LLC Sells 169 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $165.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,381,096. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $436.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.36.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

