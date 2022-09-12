Harrell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 612 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,255,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,728,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 264,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,887,000 after acquiring an additional 90,652 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 14,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE ALL traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $127.49. 10,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,768. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day moving average of $128.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

