Harrell Investment Partners LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FHN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26,171.6% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,361,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Trading Down 0.2 %

FHN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.19. 46,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,345. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.04. First Horizon Co. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $24.24.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on First Horizon to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.