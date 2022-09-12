Harrell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.30. 48,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.47. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $56.08 and a 12-month high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

