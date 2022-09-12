Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59,577 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $440,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.11. 22,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,664. The company has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

