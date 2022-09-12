Harrell Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.2% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $143.46. The company had a trading volume of 607,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,714,570. The firm has a market cap of $357.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.49. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.70 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

