Harrell Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 518 iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,428.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 655,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $254,752,000 after acquiring an additional 612,636 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3,652.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 757.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 545,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,988,000 after purchasing an additional 481,833 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 496,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,081,000 after buying an additional 458,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $170,907,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $323.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,786. The company has a 50 day moving average of $322.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.53. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $284.31 and a twelve month high of $453.66.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

