Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 915 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1,061.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in IQVIA by 10,521.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,262,000 after acquiring an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,920,510,000 after acquiring an additional 362,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,849. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

