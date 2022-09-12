Harber Asset Management LLC Sells 11,624 Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Harber Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 267,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,624 shares during the period. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gaia were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,598,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Gaia by 5.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 607,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gaia by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Gaia by 12.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gaia by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.63. 310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,799. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Gaia, Inc. has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $75.53 million, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.64.

GAIA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gaia in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

