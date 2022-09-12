Harber Asset Management LLC Purchases 137,578 Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,064,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,578 shares during the period. Absolute Software makes up approximately 2.3% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned 2.09% of Absolute Software worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 125,918 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,309,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,345 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Absolute Software by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 128,705 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Absolute Software by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,218,000 after buying an additional 329,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Absolute Software by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 223,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Absolute Software Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ABST traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 441 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,715. Absolute Software Co. has a 52 week low of $6.79 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.95.

Absolute Software Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABST. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

