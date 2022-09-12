Harber Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1,046.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for approximately 3.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $67.48. 37,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,949,905. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.301 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

