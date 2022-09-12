Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $12.18

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.18, but opened at $11.80. Guild shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GHLD. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $741.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $287.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.33 million. Guild had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 24.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algebris UK Ltd raised its position in Guild by 46.9% in the first quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 44,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Guild by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Guild by 0.3% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 838,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 7.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guild

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.