Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 899,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $53,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GILD. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.86. 850,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,673,028. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

