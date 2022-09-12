Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 43,978 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43,978 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $36,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,825,316,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,605,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,324,648,000 after purchasing an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.74.

Netflix Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $235.64. The company had a trading volume of 135,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,498,128. The company has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

