Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 28,028 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 28,028 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $73,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.58.

Shares of ADBE traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $391.18. 80,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,491. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

