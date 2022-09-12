Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,175 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,175 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $143,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.05.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.7 %

GOOG traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.97. 746,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,285,875. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average is $120.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.