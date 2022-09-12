Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,198 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $49,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price objective on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Shares of HON traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.72. 51,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,163,522. The stock has a market cap of $129.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.10 and a 200-day moving average of $189.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

