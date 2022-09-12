Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,248 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after acquiring an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,326,902,000 after acquiring an additional 586,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $90.43. 159,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,527,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $177.67 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

