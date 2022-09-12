Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $40,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $912,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,339,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 386,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,520,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $4.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $261.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $248.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.45. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.