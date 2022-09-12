Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $85,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,635,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,710,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $6,526,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $308.27. 2,435,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,614,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.