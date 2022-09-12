Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $101.20 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,004 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.6% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $101,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock valued at $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $162.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,698,321. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.04. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market capitalization of $320.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

