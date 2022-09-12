Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 2,277 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

MA stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $336.62. The company had a trading volume of 37,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,369. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.