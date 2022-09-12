Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,067 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $45,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $79,851,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $636,000. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 86,707.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 44,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,000,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,687,000 after acquiring an additional 644,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $105.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $105.49.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.71.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.