Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 204 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 704.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance
Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.46. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.26%.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.