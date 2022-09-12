Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Purchases 204 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 704.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $172.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,617. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.46. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

