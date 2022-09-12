Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Invests $809,000 in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC owned approximately 0.20% of ProShares Short Russell2000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWM. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $15,458,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 511,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,325,000 after purchasing an additional 354,365 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 218,723 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 718,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,887,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 in the 1st quarter worth about $4,327,000.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Price Performance

RWM traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,762. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.88.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Company Profile

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

