Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.76. 40,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,710. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

