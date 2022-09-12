Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,931 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $142.55. The stock had a trading volume of 759,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,714,570. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.49. The company has a market cap of $354.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

