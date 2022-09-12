Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

MA stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $337.13. 40,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,369. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The stock has a market cap of $325.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $339.10 and its 200 day moving average is $342.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

