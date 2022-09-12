Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,026,000 after buying an additional 814,239 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.46. 48,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,048. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $199.56 and a 52-week high of $267.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

