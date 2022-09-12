Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 134 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LRCX traded down $6.25 on Monday, hitting $444.53. 20,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,815. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $479.43. The firm has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $375.87 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

