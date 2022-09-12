Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires Shares of 988 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $372.04. The company had a trading volume of 24,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,347. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.74 and a 200 day moving average of $363.37. The company has a market cap of $112.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

