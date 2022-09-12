Guardian Capital LP Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,879,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 221,369 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises 3.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $162,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 23,020,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,405,000 after acquiring an additional 774,602 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $1,567,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TD Securities started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday. They issued an “action list buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BAM traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.16. The company had a trading volume of 46,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,934. The company has a market capitalization of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.