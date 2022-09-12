Guardian Capital LP Sells 48,535 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,535 shares during the period. West Fraser Timber makes up approximately 1.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $60,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 684.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 218.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 26,312.7% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 60,256 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at about $1,114,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$157.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of WFG stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,319. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $71.35 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.59.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

