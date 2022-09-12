Guardian Capital LP Sells 1,741 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Guardian Capital LP trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $17,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 46.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $55,983,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $148.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.46. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

