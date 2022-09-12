Guardian Capital LP Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Guardian Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 501,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,690,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.34. 32,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,549,046. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.56 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.02%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.