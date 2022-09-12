Guardian Capital LP Has $23.55 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,473,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $261,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,340,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $472,449,000 after purchasing an additional 726,283 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $5,048,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,489,000. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Activity

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.13. The stock had a trading volume of 40,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,658,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

