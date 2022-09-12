Guardian Capital LP Boosts Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,087 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP owned about 0.24% of Medical Properties Trust worth $30,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,140,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,793 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $529,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 29,473.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 80,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 80,168 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,159,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Shares of MPW traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.14. 133,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,062,511. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

