Guardian Capital LP Acquires 43,178 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 55.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,178 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 1.6% of Guardian Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Guardian Capital LP owned approximately 0.10% of Shopify worth $82,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 17,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,735,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $3,997,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 704,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,519,559. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

