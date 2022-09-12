Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 6,270 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,372 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,270 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Intel to a “negative” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.56. The stock had a trading volume of 825,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,005,371. The firm has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.