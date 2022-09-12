Guardian Capital Advisors LP Increases Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,902 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,205 shares during the period. BHP Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $14,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 609.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,782.85.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.54. The company had a trading volume of 159,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.05. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $79.66.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $3.50 dividend. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

