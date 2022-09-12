Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $57.08 Million Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for approximately 5.6% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $57,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $99.46. 29,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,928. The company has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $90.75 and a 52 week high of $119.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.91%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.