Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,794,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $87.90. 93,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,971. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.44 and a 200-day moving average of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The stock has a market cap of $129.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

