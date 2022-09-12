Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,083 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $10,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after purchasing an additional 995,775 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 71,949 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,741,000 after acquiring an additional 911,333 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.07. The company had a trading volume of 39,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 163.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on IMO. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

