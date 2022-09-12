Guardian Capital Advisors LP Buys 3,175 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Accenture by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ACN traded up $4.40 on Monday, hitting $294.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,222. The firm has a market cap of $186.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.17.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

